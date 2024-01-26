Off Leash restaurant, dog park coming to downtown Decatur this fall

Share

Decatur, GA — Off Leash is bringing its restaurant and dog park concept to downtown Decatur at 240 and 250 E. Trinity Place. Construction will begin this spring and the business is slated to open in the fall.

The news was first reported by Eater Atlanta.

“They will convert the existing dry cleaner building into a restaurant plus add a large patio space and a covered dog run in addition to having an outside dog run,” said Michael Wess with Bull Realty.

Plans for the property include an indoor restaurant, a dog-friendly outdoor patio, and a partially covered private dog park, according to a press release. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offer a selection of cocktails and beers. The menu will feature salads, dips for sharing, sandwiches, and other selections, as well as dog treats. “Dogtenders” will also be on hand to help supervise dogs and keep the park clean.

“I have called Decatur home now for many years and have walked our dogs from our home to the Decatur square countless times while passing 240 E. Trinity,” said Wendy Newman, cofounder of Off Leash. “I have always thought it would be an incredible location for a dog park, bar, and restaurant. It is surreal to see my vision come to life, and I can’t wait to see the park full of pups and folks enjoying great food and cocktails.”

The Decatur location will be Off Leash’s second location to open. Off Leash will open its first location in Alpharetta this summer.

According to Off Leash’s website, a customer who brings their dogs would need a day pass or membership to enter the dog park. But no reservations, day pass, membership, or pets are required to visit the restaurant. The website also says that all dogs must be spayed or neutered and current on all vaccinations to enter the dog park.

Joe May Cleaners, a dry cleaning business, was located at 240 E. Trinity Place. The dry cleaner has moved to 305 E. College Ave., Decatur Planning and Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said. The site at 250 E. Trinity Place is currently a grass lot.

Here are some additional renderings of Off Leash in Decatur:

