Patient with knife shot, killed by officer at VA hospital in DeKalb, GBI says

Crime and public safety Decatur

Atlanta News First Jan 30, 2024
The Atlanta VA Medical Center. Source: http://www.atlanta.va.gov/
By Atlanta News First staff

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A patient with a knife at a DeKalb County VA hospital was shot and killed by an officer Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said the patient, later identified as John Robert Smith, 58, went to the VA Atlanta Health Care in Decatur and was “displaying suicidal ideations.”

He was taken to the ER and that’s when the GBI said Smith pulled out a knife and threatened to harm himself.

When hospital police responded and told him to put the knife down, the GBI said Smith refused and “eventually advanced towards a staff member while holding the knife.”

The GBI said Smith was shot by an officer and died at the hospital. The body will be taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI said it will turn over the case to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office once its investigation is complete.

This marks the fourth shooting incident involving an officer it has been asked to investigate in 2024, according to the GBI’s website.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.

