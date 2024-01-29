(PHOTOS) 2024 Lanta Gras Parade

Share

Atlanta, GA — Krewes rolled, bands marched and beads flew as a big crowd — undeterred by a soggy forecast — came prepared with umbrellas and rain gear to watch the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27.

