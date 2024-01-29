(PHOTOS) 2024 Lanta Gras Parade

Atlanta, GA — Krewes rolled, bands marched and beads flew as a big crowd — undeterred by a soggy forecast — came prepared with umbrellas and rain gear to watch the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Carter Remlin, 4, waits for the start of the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Christy Firman decorates her daughter Elanor’s face for the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Rodriguez plays his horn with his mom Rachel Wingard in the staging area before they walk with Toomer Elementary School in the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Krewe of Atalanta poses with their float in the staging area before the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Krewe of James is ready to roll in the Lanta Gras parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable plays in the staging area before the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jennifer and Malcolm Burman watch the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line the street as the Lanta Gras Parade rolls by in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cecily Jones celebrates her 4th birthday and Lanta Gras while watching the parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cha Wa band plays in the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kevin Griggs, his wife Shannon McGriggs and daughter Cecelia watch the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Atlanta City Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari tosses beads to the crowd during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tom Steinhauser and Danielle Seal watch the Lanta Gras Parade roll down Hosea L. Williams Drive in Kirkwood on Saturday. Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seed & Feed Marching Abominable perform on Hosea L. Williams Drive during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Natasha Nanda (center) reacts after catching some beads during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Beads fly from the Krewe of James float during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Lanta Gras Parade heads down Hosea L. Williams Drive in Kirkwood on Saturday. Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kenneth holds up his beads during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ted Ladue navigates the Kreweski while other members of the Krewe of Optical Delusions follow during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jenna and Matt Moore watch the Lanta Gras Parade on Hosea L. Williams Drive in Kirkwood on Saturday. Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(Left to Right) Kate Soczka, McKenna Smith, Rachel Shearer, Jordan Echols and Erin Duff pose for a photo during the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Matt Bass, Bri Bass, and Darby Guinn (left rear) dance while Seed & Feed Marching Abominable does a standstill performance on Hosea L. Williams Drive after the Lanta Gras Parade in Kirkwood on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The big Sweetwater Tent at Kirkwood Car Wash kept people dry while they danced and listened to live music during the Lanta Gras Festival following the parade on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse
