(PHOTOS) 2024 MLK Service Project in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Community volunteers assisted long-time city of Decatur residents with free home maintenance and repairs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Service Project Weekend on Jan. 13 through Jan. 15. Started in the early 2000s, the project’s goal is to allow senior homeowners to remain safely and comfortably in place.
Alberto Ponce (rear) and another volunteer paint an E. Hill Street home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Jeanette and Lane Page install a screen at a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Bobby Gross does exterior work on a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Mike Barck (rear) and Allison Bailes cut foam board to weatherize the attic of a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Brendan Gardes (front) and Jeffrey Sauls weatherize the attic of a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Matt Cowley cleans up the yard of a Jefferson Place home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Grayson Jones does exterior work on a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Ben Callaway and Garrett Sanders remove damaged soffit from a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Quinn Scott (right) and their father Scott Kelsey cut decking for a wheelchair ramp at a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers including L. T. Respert (left) install a new door on a home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Leila Mae Williams looks on while volunteers work on her Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Williams said she has lived there since 1968. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer T. C. helps weatherize the attic of a South McDonough Street home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer Laura Smith cleans gutters on a Decatur home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteer L. T. Respert installs house wrap on a home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Michael Smith (below) and his son Ben make subfloor repairs on a home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers Hank Williams and Shara Sanders work on the exterior of a home during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Service Project in Decatur on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
