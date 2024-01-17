(PHOTOS) DeKalb County NAACP holds parade honoring MLK

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County Branch of the NAACP hosted their annual parade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15. The parade included performances from high school marching bands and appearances from elected officials and DeKalb-based chapters of fraternal and sororal organizations.
The Princeton Elementary School Gems performs at Chapel Hill Middle School before the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County School District Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton speaks at Chapel Hill Middle School before the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Grandmaster Lindsey and The Brothers of Harmony wait in the staging area at Chapel Hill Middle School for the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cheerleaders from Obama Elementary School hold up their signs before the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner candidate Jacqueline Adams spends time with her grandchild Maasei in the staging area at Chapel Hill Middle School before the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Marching Band performs during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clerk of DeKalb County Superior Court Debra DeBerry interacts with spectators during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Dr. Renee Rochelle Robinson shows the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority sign as the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade passes on Flat Shoals Parkway on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children wave to spectators from a car during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur) rides in the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Daryl Owens from the CDC walks in the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
One-year-old Jaziah Hutchings watches as a marching band passes during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse
City of Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble puts an arm around NAACP DeKalb Branch President Edwina Clanton while speaking to the crowd at Chapel Hill Middle School before the start of the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jeremiah Walker, 8, and Sheryl McCoy find a good spot to watch the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Reba and Irving Heads watch the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade with their granddaughter Jahlia on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
NAACP Youth with Youth Chair Ayesha Walton (front) walk in the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox (center) and her staff walk in the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry and Rep. Imani Barnes (D-086) walk in the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Arabia Mountain High School Marching Band performs during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rep. El-Mahdi Holly (D-Stockbridge) tosses candy to spectators during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
John Lewis walks with the Most Worshipful Sons of Revelations during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Southwest DeKalb High School Marching Band performs during the DeKalb NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.