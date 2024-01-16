(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain hosts 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15. The festivities included a Peace March, speakers and entertainment.
From left, Casey Jones, brother of Mayor Beverly Jones, Cynthia Jackson, the mayor’s niece, Nicole Herman, and others sing happy birthday to Dr. King during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rozamay Egenti, 5, dances during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
KK Da Don sings while Leah Ledendecker, 6, on left, and Madison Smith, 11, hold their winning entries in the Stone Mountain Action Coalition “Celebrate the Dream” art contest during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marie Youyoute listens to the program during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Former president of the NAACP DeKalb County Branch and candidate for a seat on the DeKalb County Commission Lance Hammonds waves to spectators during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants in the Peace March walk arm-in-arm down Main Street during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
City officials including Mayor Beverly Jones, (fourth from left) and other participants walk in the Peace March during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vicki Lucas sings the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Deronte Smith reacts to a speaker during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Bea Egenti naps in her Aunt Ana’s lap during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Former Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose speaks during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Young inspirational speaker Adaora said, “My commitment is to spread kindness like confetti,” during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nikki Makonnen reacts to the program during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stone Mountain Police Officer Sanja Roseberry listens to a speaker during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Stephenson High School “Sonic Sound” Marching Band performs during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Markesia, Natiaya and Dynesia from the Devyne Stephens Academy join arms to walk in the Peace March during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Stephenson High School “Sonic Sound” Drumline warms up before performing during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ellis Burden, 6, gets ready to walk in the Peace March during the city of Stone Mountain’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Dean Hesse.
