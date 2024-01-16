(PHOTOS) Stone Mountain hosts 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — The city of Stone Mountain held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15. The festivities included a Peace March, speakers and entertainment.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.