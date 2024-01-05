Pyng Ho closes in Greater Decatur after 45 years in business

Share

Greater Decatur, GA — Long-standing Chinese restaurant, Pyng Ho, on Clairmont Road closed its doors on Jan. 1 after about 45 years in business, according to a reader and a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.

The note does not provide information about why Pyng Ho closed, but does say it is closed permanently. The note is signed from the Pyng Ho owner and staff.

“I know this may come as a surprise to many of you, but we are excited to move on to the next phase of our lives. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to share a small part of my culture with all of you over the years and I intend to continue that in my next venture,” the note says. “I want you to know that I consider many of you as good friends, and I thank everyone for making Pyng Ho part of the community for over 45 years.”

Decaturish is working to find out more information about the closure.

Here is the full letter:

Pyng Ho opened in Greater Decatur in 1979. The restaurant first opened in 1934 in South Korea.

“In 1979, several of the same members of the Jou family who had worked at Pyng Ho in South Korea opened up the second iteration of Pyng Ho here in Decatur, Georgia,” the restaurant’s website says.

At the time, the owner, Steve, reunited with his grandfather, Jou Ming Chang, who taught him how to cook.

“Jou Ming Chang continued to teach Steve all he knew about traditional Chinese dishes that he loved as a child, while simultaneously encouraging him to not be afraid to explore new cooking methods,” the website says.

After over 40 years in business in Decatur, the restaurant had remained under the ownership of the Jou family.

To learn more about the restaurant’s history, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.