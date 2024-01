Share

By Hope Dean, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A person was shot Monday morning at a Decatur strip club, DeKalb County police said.

The incident happened near 3:30 a.m. at Pin Up’s Strip Club off E Ponce De Leon Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the leg.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.