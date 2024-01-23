Tucker moves forward on road improvements along Mountain Industrial Boulevard

Share

Tucker, GA — The Tucker City Council covered a lot of ground at the regular meeting held Jan. 22, from appointing new board members to moving city infrastructure projects forward.

Engineering designs for improvements to seven intersections along Mountain Industrial Boulevard are either in process or under contract:

The council awarded a $656,105 contract to Moffat Nichol for the engineering design of improvements for six intersections along Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The council also approved a project framework agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for those improvements.

The city received $360,000 in federal funding for the project and will split the remainder with the Tucker Summit Community Improvement District.

The council also approved a contract amendment of $37,212 to an existing $188,491 contract with Lowe Engineers for the design of improvements to the Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Hugh Howell Road intersection.

In other business:

— In addition to the improvements along Mountain Industrial, the city awarded a $35,490 contract to Survey and Mapping, LLC for a utility survey of Idlewood Road roundabouts in the process of being designed.

— Tucker’s downtown park “town green” project is also moving forward. Barge Design Solutions Vice President Steve Provost said that the project is on schedule and almost ready to start the bidding process for the initial phases of construction. The current estimate of probable overall cost is $6.5 million.

— Improvements to Fitzgerald Field are also ongoing. Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson requested a contract amendment with Vertical Earth of $79,192. The original contract was for $4.2 million.

Phase 2 of improvements to Fitzgerald Field includes installing electrical service, lighting, turf to include one artificial field, restroom and concession facilities, scoreboards and video boards, the entrance and exit, and parking.

Robertson said that Fitzgerald Field, like most parks, is in a floodplain. The area designated for the concession stand needs remediation because the ground is too soft to build there.

Despite delays, Robertson said that the renovation of the park is only a couple of weeks behind schedule.

— Finance Director Beverly Hilton offered a financial report as of Dec. 31, 2023. The city has budgeted $76,496,410 for Fiscal Year 2024 and has spent $19,013,835.

“The overall message here is that we are in very good shape,” Hilton said.

The council approved Mayor Frank Auman’s appointment of Shawn Stone to the Planning Commission, and his reappointment of Derik West, Steve Smith, Karen Peters, and Frank Sapp.

In addition, Auman reappointed Brian Chambers and Charles DeWitt to the Tucker Downtown Development Authority and appointed Council Member Roger Orlando, Bridget Brady, and Michael Vorndran.

— Earlier in the meeting, DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston offered an update on the district attorney’s office and an overview of what it does.

Boston said that since she took over in 2017, her office has grown from about 180 staff members to well over 300. They handle over 6,000 cases per year, plus an additional 4,000 in juvenile court.

Boston said that she created a crime strategy and community partnerships unit that uses data to enhance prosecutorial decisions and address drivers of chronic crime.

The DA’s office also has a firearm violence prevention unit, which is the first of its kind in Georgia, and a digital forensics unit.

— A list of possible zoning text amendments to be considered during the upcoming council meeting include a Planned Unit Development in existing Northlake special zoning districts, some changes aimed at increasing density in some places, and some changes to streetscape standards including adding trail standards. All of those changes will go through the normal public hearing process.

— The council voted to abandon an area of public right-of-way between two privately owned parcels and Fern Drive, Montreal Road, and Lawrenceville Highway. The city will rezone the parcel and notify adjacent landowners that it is available for purchase.

