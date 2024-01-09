Tucker swears in new city council members and city manager, elects mayor pro tem

Share

Tucker, GA — Returning Tucker city Councilmember Virginia Rece and new city council members Amy Trocchi and Vinh Nguyen were sworn in at a special called meeting preceding the regular city council meeting on Jan. 8. Newly appointed city manager John McHenry was sworn in as well.

Trocchi and Nguyen thanked the council and city staff for their help during the process of starting their new roles.

Trish England of the Tucker Historical Society offered some history of the community and the newly sworn-in officials signed copies of their oaths on a desk used by the first Tucker postmaster, beginning.in 1892.

Mayor Frank Auman praised the outgoing city manager, Tami Hanlin.

“She’s been with us since before the beginning,” Auman said.

Former city councilmember Matt Robbins offered congratulations and advice.

“Trust each other…help each other,” Robbins said.

Councilmember Roger Orlando nominated Councilmember Cara Schroeder as mayor pro tem. Schroeder was elected 6-1, with Councilmember Alexis Weaver voting against.

Schroeder thanked the council for electing her and welcomed the new council members.

In other business:

— The council awarded a contract to landscape the I-285/Lawrenceville Highway interchange to Tri Scapes, Inc., in the amount of $544,959. Once the landscaping is complete, it will be maintained by the Tucker-Northlake Community Improvement District.

— The rest of the meeting was devoted to infrastructure repair. The council awarded contracts to Utility Asset Management, Inc. to repair the stormwater infrastructure at Castle Rock Way and Edinburgh Drive for $35,078, and under part of Aldah Drive for $29,893.

— The council awarded a contract to repair stormwater infrastructure near 2401 Castleridge Court to CaJenn Construction and Rehab Services for $34,630.

— The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with DeKalb County for the repair of Lake Erin Dam. The county will provide $1.4 million towards the cost of the project.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.