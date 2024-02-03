3-year-old dies after shooting himself with ‘unsecured’ gun, man arrested, police say

Share

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A 3-year-old was killed Sunday morning after shooting themselves with a gun that was not properly stored away, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

According to police, the child was shot and killed at the 2600 block of Habersham Drive around 7 a.m. on Feb. 11

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told the 3-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the face, reportedly self-inflicted. His mother took him to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

According to the authorities, the firearm belonged to Antoine Jordan, who allegedly failed to secure it properly.

Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to a child.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.