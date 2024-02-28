Atlanta Science Festival to be held March 9-23 across metro Atlanta

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Science Festival is back again. The festival of over 150 events celebrating “all things science” will take place across Atlanta from March 9-23, with the Exploration Expo returning to cap off this month of interactive educational fun.

At a press event previewing the festival, Meisa Salaita, co-founder of Science ATL, expressed excitement for the kick-off with Georgia Tech and their Science and Engineering Day.

“Georgia Tech will be opening the doors to their labs, bringing 80–100 tables of activities out into the community,” Salaita said. “Kids go to school less than a quarter mile away, yet they probably have no clue behind those doors, so we are excited to be a part of sharing that.”

Salaita continued talking about how this year especially the festival seeks to celebrate the unique things about Atlanta’s scientific community. One way will be through nature, led by different scientists.

Experts on rocks and critters and everything in between will provide participants a way to continue or even just start their journey into the world of science.

“When you’re given the license to just ask questions, you see things to ask questions about,” Salaita said.

One of the main drivers of these questions at the preview event was a real life (but not living) human brain from the GSU neuroscience department. The crowded table was surrounded by curious kids ogling at the displayed brains from several different mammals and David Waxler, a professor at GSU and one of the people leading the exhibition, spoke about why we feel brains are so weirdly fascinating.

“There’s something about the brain,” Waxler said. “That’s who you are, every thought you’ve ever had, every memory, every feeling.”

Waxler and his team of graduate students and science professionals are passionate about science outreach, and hope to inspire the next generation of neuroscientists.

“And the truth is, we don’t know a lot about the brain and if you can inspire that respect and fascination for it in kids, there will still be all these questions waiting for them if they want to go and be scientists,” Waxler said.

This “next generation” was even represented in some of the exhibitors, with honor students from Stockbridge High School who were paying forward science education to their peers and kids following behind them. Several of them weren’t initially interested in science, but exposure to science helped them learn it could be for them, too.

In closing, Saliata said that “our tagline is ‘Bringing people together through the wonder of science’ because when people have the opportunity to wonder and be curious and ask questions, we can begin to use science as a community building force.”

Several events are already sold out, but spaces can be reserved for one of the many family events listed on the Atlanta Science Festival website.

Here’s a look from the festival organizers at the events happening in Decatur:

– Decatur Makers Solar Science Celebration Time: Saturday, March 9, 12 pm- 3 pm Price: $10 Location: Decatur Makers, 605 W Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030 Description: Shine a light on your creative curiosity with Decatur Maker’s Solar Science Festival! Celebrate the sun, learn new creative skills, and take home an Eclipse Viewer to continue your cosmic explorations during April’s solar eclipse. – Heather Montgomery Live at Little Shop-SICK! Time: Sunday, March 10, 3 pm- 4pm Price: Free with advance registration Location: Little Shop of Stories, 133A East Court Square Decatur, GA 30030 Description: This year, Heather Montgomery is joining us to talk about her book, SICK!, which teaches readers about all the twists and turns of animal germs! If you want to have a fun Sunday afternoon hearing from an absolutely brilliant author/teacher/overall cool person, then be sure to stop by. – Coffee Palate Practice: Berry Time: Wednesday, March 13, 10 am- 11:30 am Price: $18 Location: Opo Coffee, 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 Description: In this flavorful coffee exploration, we’ll use standardized objective references for flavor and aroma perception to calibrate our senses for what “strawberry”, “raspberry”, and “blueberry” really mean as coffee descriptors. Then we’ll put our skills to the test by seeing which tasting notes we can pick out from a fresh brew of Opo Coffee. – Coffee Extraction Science Time: Thursday, March 14, 10 am- 11:30 am Price: $18 Location: Opo Coffee, 314 E Howard Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 Description: Join us at the Opo Coffee Training Lab while we taste various coffees and take measurements using a refractometer, discussing how extraction and strength matter in a tasty cup of your morning coffee. – Cosmic Theology: Exploring Faith and AstroBiology Time: Thursday, March 14, 7 pm- 8:30 pm Price: Free Location: First Christian Church of Decatur GA, 601 W Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA, 30030 Description: Join First Christian Church of Decatur, Gentle Spirit Christian Church, and Georgia Tech Astrobiology for this panel discussion and open dialogue blending science and spirituality. By bringing these two topics together, we’ll think critically and creatively about the mysteries of the universe and our place within it. – Coffee Palate Practice: Nutty Time: Wednesday, March 20, 10 am- 11:30 am Price: $13 Location: Opo Coffee, 314 E Howard Ave., Decatur, GA 30030 Description: In this flavorful coffee exploration, we’ll use standardized objective references for flavor and aroma perception to calibrate our senses for what “hazelnut”, “almond”, and “peanut” really mean as coffee descriptors. Then we’ll put our skills to the test by seeing which tasting notes we can pick out from a fresh brew of Opo Coffee. – Preserving Nature: Resin Workshop and Nature Walk Time: Wednesday, March 20, 4 pm- 6pm Price: Free with advance registration Location: Agnes Scott College, Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA 30030 Description: Take a little piece of nature home with you! Join Agnes Scott & ESA SEEDS for a nature walk on campus where you’ll collect your soon to be preserved specimen! Following the walk, participants will learn how to encase their natural keepsakes in resin as jewelry or keychains. – Native Oaks of the Southeast Tree Walk Time: Thursday, March 21, 10 am- 11:30 am Price: Free with advance registration Location: Agnes Scott College, Agnes Scott College, Decatur, GA 30030 Description: On this tour of the Agnes Scott Arboretum, led by the college arborist and Agnes Scott Center for Sustainability, you’ll explore.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.