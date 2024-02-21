Avondale Estates nominated for best small town beer scene; Brick Store up for best beer bar

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The city of Avondale Estates is going for a four-peat in USA Today’s 10 Best Small Town Beer Scene competition. The city has won the award the last three years.

Avondale Estates is competing against 19 towns that all have a population of less than 30,000. The towns were chosen by a panel of beer experts as having some of the best beer scenes in the nation, according to an announcement from the city. Avondale Estates is the only Georgia city to be nominated.

Beer options in Avondale include Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement and Little Cottage Brewery.

“The charming town of Avondale Estates, Georgia, just east of Decatur, has a small downtown area packed with unique food and beverage offerings. For beer lovers, there’s Wild Heaven Beer, The Lost Druid Brewery, My Parents’ Basement, and Little Cottage Brewery,” according to USA Today.

To cast a vote for Avondale Estates, click here. Votes can be cast daily.

Brick Store in Decatur is also nominated for best beer bar. Twenty bars across the country were nominated as the best in the U.S. by a panel of beer experts. Each offers selections of draft, bottled, and canned beers, and many focus on local or regional options, according to USA Today.

“Located in downtown Decatur, Brick Store Pub is a neighborhood magnet for beer lovers,” USA Today noted. “The main bar, which features one of the best selections in the region, maintains a focus on craft beer and imports from England and Germany. Upstairs is the Belgian Room, dedicated to the finest Belgian beers with eight taps and a huge selection of bottles. Beers are served in style-specific glassware at just the right temperature.”

To cast a vote for Brick Store, click here.

The top 10 winners are selected by a popular vote. Voting ends at midnight on Monday, Feb. 26. The winners will be announced on March 8.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $10 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.