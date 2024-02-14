Beck will headline SweetWater 420 Fest

Share

Atlanta, GA — Beck will be the headlining artist at SweetWater 420 Fest, which will be held at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood on April 20 and April 21.

The full lineup includes:

— Slightly Stoopid

— Big Gigantic

— Black Pumas

— Gov’t Mule

— Larkin Poe

— St. Paul and the Broken Bones

To see the full lineup, click here.

Tickets are on sale and start at $245 for the two-day event.

“Presented by SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards, this year’s event promises a reinvigorated experience, making a grand comeback in full festival glory for the first time since 2022,” the press release for the event says. “Featuring more than 25 artists across three unique stages over two days across the Pullman Yards grounds, SweetWater 420 Fest, Atlanta’s most anticipated annual festival, is excited to welcome fans to its new home.”

In addition to music on indoor and outdoor stages, there will be local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market and more.

SweetWater is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands. Pullman Yards is owned by Atomic Entertainment.

