Blue Ribbon Grill closing on Feb. 29, working to relocate in Tucker

Tucker, GA — Blue Ribbon Grill will close on Feb. 29 as the owners have opted to not renew their lease. The owners are hoping to relocate to a new spot in Tucker, according to Tomorrow’s News Today.

Since 1985 the Blue Ribbon Grill has been a long-standing restaurant in Tucker. Jennifer and Eric Greene became the owners in February 2021 and at the time looked forward to keeping the restaurant going, Decaturish previously reported.

The Greenes launched a GoFundMe in October 2023 seeking help with moving expenses. They say in the fundraiser they are being priced out of the location at 4006 LaVista Road.

“We have had a great few years running BRG. However, during this time, our landlord has brought the rent up to an amount that is causing us financial distress. We are basically being priced out of the building for whatever reason,” the GoFundMe says. “We have found a new location in Tucker, which we are working to finalize. In case it is not ready to move into by March 1, we are also making plans for our staff to be ok if there is any down-time.”

The Greenes added that they were under hardship already with their lease and relocating would cost more on top of that, so they were asking the community for help. As of Feb. 12, donations can no longer be made and Jennifer Greene provided an update saying, “Our business relocation is going to take some time. I have put in a request to Gofundme for all money donated to be refunded. We really appreciate those of you that donated, and we hope to be updating the public more later on about what is going on with Blue Ribbon Grill.”

Tomorrow’s News Today reported that the restaurant raised $1,150 as of noon on Jan. 3. The goal was to raise $50,000.

Jennifer Greene also posted an update on Jan. 17 to the GoFundMe that says Blue Ribbon Grill will continue to be in Tucker, but they weren’t able to say where they are moving to. The money from the fundraiser would have “most likely” gone toward paying for staff in the interim.

Decaturish has reached out to the Greenes but has not received an immediate response.

