Bridge replacement project to begin at East Lake MARTA station on March 13

Decatur, GA — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is planning to renovate the East Lake MARTA station in Decatur. The work will include replacing the north pedestrian bridge and adding a new elevator at the north entrance. Construction will begin on March 13.

“The upcoming bridge will feature new flooring, lighting, exterior screening, and design elements similar to the renovated bridges at Inman Park/Reynoldstown Station,” a spokesperson for MARTA said.

The renovation is anticipated to be finished in October.

“During the construction phase, the north parking lot will be closed for MARTA customers, while Station Soccer pitches will remain accessible with limited parking for soccer use. Ample parking will be available for daily use in the south lot,” the spokesperson said. “To facilitate travel between the north and south sides, MARTA will provide a Mobility shuttle for all customers and residents in the area. While primarily intended for customers with limited mobility, all riders are encouraged to utilize it for convenience.”

According to an announcement from MARTA, the mobility shuttle will stop in the bus bay on West Howard Avenue and in the bus loop on the south side. It will run in a continuous loop.

Train and bus services will not be impacted by the construction, although some adjustments will be made to bus routes when construction begins on the south bridge after the reopening of the north bridge.

There will be limited road closures as well on West Howard Avenue and detours while the old bridge is removed and the new bridge is installed, according to the announcement.

To learn more about the renovation, click here.

