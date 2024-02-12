Cannella Snyder law firm opens office in Decatur, adds partner

Share

Decatur, GA — The law firm Cannella Snyder has opened an office at 315 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur. The firm has also added a new partner.

Alexandra “Sachi” Cole joined the firm and will focus her practice on products liability, catastrophic personal injury, qui tam, childhood sexual abuse, and complex civil litigation, according to a press release.

“Over the past two years, our firm has expanded to a team of nine, and we are thrilled to continue growing with the addition of Sachi,” said Cannella Snyder partner and co-founder Rob Snyder. “Sachi brings many years of experience representing individual people against the large corporations who have hurt them. Like us, she cares about the work we do because of the tremendous impact it can have on people’s lives and on public safety.”

Partner and Co-Founder Tedra Cannella added that the firm is lucky to have Cole join its team.

“Since the inception of Cannella Snyder, we have recovered hundreds of millions for our clients,” Cannella said. “It’s very exciting to see the way the firm has grown in the last two years, and the kind of fire power that Sachi brings will only make us stronger.”

Cole was previously a partner at Penn Law LLC in Atlanta, where she focused on childhood sexual abuse cases. She has additionally handled civil rights and employment discrimination claims. She began her legal career working in the public sector. Cole earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law and her bachelor of arts degree from Bates College.

