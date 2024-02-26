Chamblee City Council could ask Legislature place Embry Hills annexation on ballot

Share

Chamblee, GA — Chamblee’s City Council is holding a special called meeting on Feb. 26 to request that legislators place an annexation of the Embry Hills neighborhood on the ballot in November.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. and will follow a town hall on the idea planned for 6:30 p.m. at city hall, which is located at 3518 Broad Street.

To see the called meeting agenda, click here.

The Feb. 26 town hall is the second of two meetings about the Embry Hills annexation idea. The Embry Hills Civic Association and Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock hosted a town hall on Feb. 12 to hear from residents about Chamblee annexing Embry Hills via ballot. The latest annexation push follows last year’s failed attempt to annex the area via petition.

During a special called meeting on Oct. 31, the Chamblee City Council accepted an annexation petition from Mercer University’s Atlanta campus and surrounding office park, as well as the Embry Hills neighborhood and Belaire Circle. The application was seeking annexation through the state’s 60% method, where a petition has to be signed by 60% of the voters and 60% of property owners by acreage in the proposed area seeking to be added to an existing city. The city of Chamblee later announced on Dec. 11, 2023, that the petition had been withdrawn after “technical deficiencies” came to light.

Some of the affidavits included in the Chamblee petition appear to have been altered. Another petition to annex Toco Hills into Brookhaven faced questions about the validity of some signatures and was also withdrawn. In both cases, Rosetta Stone Consulting was hired by the cities to gather signatures for their respective petitions.

During a Feb. 12 town hall, legislators and city officials were present to listen to arguments for and against the Embry Hills annexation idea.

Some saw the benefits as outweighing any downsides. Jill Hackett said that she favors the annexation and that having lived in the city before, her taxes were not that different.

Some attendees were concerned that adding another layer of government would inevitably lead to higher taxes and more fees. Others were more concerned with what they saw as a lack of communication about annexation efforts.

To read more about the Feb. 12 meeting and the annexation effort, click here.

Sara Amis contributed reporting to this story.

