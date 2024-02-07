Clarkston takes next steps to find a new city manager

Share

Clarkston, GA — The City of Clarkston is moving forward in the search to find a new permanent city manager after former city manager Shawanna Qawiy departed last year amid controversy. Since then, Tammi Saddler-Jones has served as interim city manager.

At its regular meeting Feb. 6, the city council authorized Saddler-Jones and Mayor Beverly Burks to negotiate a contract with Slavin Management Group to conduct an executive search for a new permanent city manager.

In other city news:

— The city council sought to address some of the city’s need for affordable housing using an agreement with the DeKalb Housing Authority. The council passed a resolution in favor of the DHA building multifamily housing at 1086 Montreal Road. Instead of the tax revenue that the city might otherwise receive, Clarkston will receive $90,000 per year from the DHA which will be placed into the city’s existing affordable housing trust

— The city awarded a bid to provide sanitation services for $347,363 per year to Waste Pro of Georgia, Inc. The council approved a temporary month-to-month extension of an existing contract with Waste Management until the new contract with Waste Pro is finalized. The city also approved an increase in sanitation fees for Fiscal Year 2024 from $213.21 to $317. The fees were last changed in 2018.

Planning and Development Manager Lisa Cameron reported that the city has hired a new code compliance officer, and has two applications for the planning and zoning board. In addition, the new Downtown Development Authority will meet soon to elect officers and adopt bylaws.

Camerson also reported that the City of Clarkston has been selected for a film production, details upcoming.

— The council approved a resolution authorizing a use of meeting space agreement with the Clarkston Community Center for $20,000 for 2024.

— The council authorized providing a take-home vehicle for the interim city manager for business use.

— The Georgia Municipal Employees Benefit System retirement plan for city employees was amended and restated per Internal Revenue Service regulations.

— The council awarded a contract for $50,000 annually to CHA Consulting, Inc. for grant writing services.

— The council awarded a contract with Railroad Outdoor, LLC for digital billboard advertising at the City of Clarkston exit on I-285, for $1,900 per month.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.