Customer shoots employee at Waffle House in Tucker, police say

By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

TUCKER, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Police responded to a shooting Monday morning at a Waffle House in DeKalb County.

DeKalb Dispatch says a call came in around 5:50 a.m. for a person shot on the 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

Police on the scene tell Atlanta News First that a customer shot a Waffle House employee in the arm and leg. Officers say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over food.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

The restaurant reopened to customers a few hours after the shooting.

Waffle House released a statement that reads in part, “We are cooperating fully with the ongoing law enforcement investigation into this incident.” Waffle House referred all inquiries about the shooting to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.