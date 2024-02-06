Decatur City Commission purchases electronic signs in effort to promote traffic safety

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission, at its Feb. 5 regular meeting, approved the purchase of three portable, electronic message signs and trailers for a total of $56,400 from All Traffic Solutions.

“In addition to variable messaging that can be programmed remotely, the equipment can serve as a speed feedback sign as well as a traffic data collector,” City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo. “The primary purpose of the equipment is to complement the city’s efforts to improve road safety, in particular for pedestrians and bicyclists. The signs will be useful in case of emergencies and special events as well.”

For example, a sign could be placed on a road to display a driver’s speed if they are traveling above the speed limit. The city anticipates receiving the signs in about four to six weeks once they are ordered.

Arnold said during the meeting that the signs are one more tool that could help the city in its efforts to promote pedestrian and bicycle safety. The city may consider purchasing additional signs during the upcoming budget cycle.

In other business:

– The city commission approved a few alcoholic beverage licenses. One is for the consumption of beer, wine, and spirituous liquors for D92 Korean BBQ because the restaurant has a new owner.

Another license is for the consumption of beer, wine, and spirituous liquors for The Reading Room. The Reading Room is a new business that will offer wine, coffee, and “delectable apéritifs.” It will be located at 429 Church Street, the site of the Java Monkey coffee shop that burned down in 2018.

The third license is a temporary beverage license for the Oakhurst Wine Crawl that will be held on March 9 at Harmony Park.

– The city commission also approved the purchase of 33 police patrol vehicle weapon safes for a total of $66,000. The police department implemented a take-home vehicle program in January 2023. The rifles are securely locked in an overhead weapon rack in the vehicle, but it can be seen from the window in the overhead weapon rack.

“Although the rifles are currently secured in a locked overhead weapon rack that is behind the driver seat and the passenger seat, there is a concern when the vehicle is left unattended for a long period,” Police Chief Scott Richards said. “If weapon safes are purchased for each patrol vehicle, the rifles will be locked securely in the rear of the vehicle.”

– The city commission approved a resolution declaring the results of the special purpose local optional sales tax election. SPLOST was approved by DeKalb County voters in November 2023, along with the equalized homestead option sales tax.

– The city commission approved three appointments to the Environmental Sustainability Board, which fill the remaining vacancies on the board. Kristy Bible and Tony Harding will serve until Dec. 31, 2025, and Hunter Unrue will serve through Dec. 31, 2026.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.