Decatur Dish Ep. 12: Adventures in Civic Infrastructure

Decatur, GA — The 12th episode of the Decatur Dish show on Atlanta News First focused on local infrastructure, including a bridge replacement project on North Druid Hills Road and a water main break on McLendon Drive.

The episode also talked about a bill that would create a legal framework for forming new cities in Georgia. Here’s the full episode, provided by Atlanta News First.

To see previous Decatur Dish episodes, click here. Decatur Dish typically airs on Atlanta News First+ at 12:30 p.m. To watch the show live, click here. You can also watch the show on the Atlanta News First app. For more information about the app, click here.

