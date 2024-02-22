Decatur officials break ground on track, field project at Legacy Park

Share

Decatur, GA — Officials from the city of Decatur and City Schools of Decatur broke ground on the construction of the track and field at Legacy Park on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The track and field is part of the Legacy Park master plan. The city of Decatur purchased the 77-acre property at 500 S. Columbia Drive from the United Methodist Children’s Home in 2017 and went through a master planning process to determine how Legacy Park could be used.

“A track and field was recognized as a necessary component of the plan,” Mayor Patti Garrett said. “I’m told that the reference to a running track is mentioned at least 150 times in the master plan. We pretty much knew this was going to happen. We just did not think it was going to happen this soon.”

Construction activity at Legacy Park began on Jan. 29 and is anticipated to be completed by spring 2025.

The Decatur City Commission, at its Dec. 4, 2023, regular meeting, approved an agreement with Sports Turf Company for about $6 million for the construction and installation of the track and field at Legacy Park. The city commission approved a project budget of $7 million as well.

The project is a joint venture between the city and City Schools of Decatur. Both boards approved the design of the track and field over the summer. Each entity is contributing $3.5 million to the project.

The final design of the project features an eight-lane track, a synthetic turf athletic field, a field house, and athletic field lighting. The field will have markings for soccer, lacrosse, football, and ultimate Frisbee. There will also be areas for pole vaulting, long jump, shot put, and discus.

The track and athletic field will also feature athletic lights and natural seating. There will not be bleachers around the track and field.

Improvements to the existing gymnasium include adding a ramp and making access and pathways ADA-compliant. An existing basketball court will be removed and converted into a grassy area for viewing.

School Board Chair James Herndon was excited to join in the festivities. He extended the school district’s gratitude for the collaboration and support to develop the track and field at Legacy Park.

“Legacy Park will greatly benefit our students and our community,” Herndon said. “Legacy Park is being constructed at a critical juncture where the city of Decatur and CSD need to make decisions regarding the wellbeing of our youth, our community, and city.”

Decatur students currently have to travel to other locations for sports practices and events, and Legacy Park will help give them a home field.

“Upon completion, Legacy Park will offer our students a cutting-edge training facility for various field sports, as well as a sought-after venue for track and field events across the state,” Herndon said.

Herndon also reflected on spending time with his child at the existing grass field at Legacy Park.

“Those who know me personally, I like to read about great coaches, and the world’s greatest four-year-old soccer coach made his debut right over there. That was me,” Herndon joked, pointing to the field behind him.

“I look forward to that same four-year-old running track here in high school a few years from now,” Herndon added.

