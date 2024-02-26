Decatur Rotary, PAGE recognize top teachers and students

Share

Decatur, GA — This month, the Rotary Club of Decatur welcomed the top students and teachers of DeKalb County to the Historic DeKalb County Courthouse.

The Rotary Club and Professional Association of Georgia Educators gave special recognition to these individuals, an event that included certificates and gift cards.

Here’s more information about the event, provided by Decatur Rotary:

Over lunch and congratulations by dignitaries such as Andrea Arnold, City Manager of the City of Decatur, the students and teachers received their STAR certificates, Chik Fil A gifts and each high school winner had their pictures taken. Ms. Arnold acknowledged the thought on everyone’s mind that afternoon that these students and teachers are wonderful representatives of our community. Honored guests included Dr. Gyimah Whitaker, Superintendent, Decatur City Schools and Dr. Devon Horton, Superintendent of Dekalb County Schools as well as many school board members from Decatur and Dekalb. Each student was given a few moments to thank their STAR teachers that they nominated for making an impact on their education and lives. They also told the large crowd about their next steps as students as well as what they enjoy doing when not studying. Several students and teachers were ‘System STAR Students’ who now go on to compete for region-wide honors within the 12 STAR Regions. They are: — STAR Student: Gordon Lichtstein; Teacher: Henry TSAY, Decatur High School — STAR Student: Micah Burton; Teacher: Dr. Christopher Smith, Druid Hills High School “Rotary is honored to host this fantastic community and county-wide event. We are all uplifted and encouraged to see and hear from some of the brightest students in our community as well as the fantastic teachers that inspire these students. It’s also what Decatur Rotary is all about. Since 1938 we’ve worked hard to promote literacy and to be an advocate for our youth in the Dekalb community” said Rotary STAR Chair, Mr. Timothy Martin. The PAGE STAR Award Winners PAGE STAR Students and Teachers pose with their award certificates on the Historic Dekalb Courthouse steps after the awards ceremony. About the PAGE STAR Program The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. Since its creation in 1958 by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) program has honored nearly 29,000 students, who have in turn chosen their STAR Teachers to share in this recognition. About the Rotary Club of Decatur, GA The Rotary Club of Decatur has grown from its humble origins in 1938 with its original membership of 19 members to over 100 today. Decatur Rotary is a diverse group of business, community, and local government leaders. Inclusion and diversity are at the core of the Decatur Rotary Club. The Club meets in the historic Decatur Courthouse which is home to the Dekalb History Center. Decatur Rotarians gather each Friday at 12:15 PM.

