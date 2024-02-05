Type to search


DeKalb County family awakes to smell of smoke, fire in home

Atlanta News First Feb 5, 2024
Image provided by Atlanta News First
By Jennifer Lifsey, Atlanta News First

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A fire broke out in a home in DeKalb County Monday morning.

It happened on Shadow Ridge Lane in the Mountain Oaks Subdivision in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Fire says no one was injured and they are looking into the cause.

The homeowner told Atlanta News First that she woke up to the smell of smoke and made sure her family got out safely. She says her home has a lot of smoke and water damage but no major structural damage.

The homeowner gave credit to DeKalb Fire and Rescue, saying they quickly found where the fire was and put it out fast before it could spread and cause more damage.

“That is something we deal with when we have these types of fires. When they are in the wall and they are electrical, we have to find and search for the fire,” said Capt. Jaeson Daniels, DeKalb County Fire and Rescue public information officer. “We’ve become very good at doing that because we have to do it pretty often. We have several tools to do so while trying to minimize damage.”

Fire officials say the fire was likely electrical in nature.

Capt. Daniels also stressed the importance of every home having working smoke detectors.

“They are the first alert when something is going on in your home as far as fire goes,” said Daniels.

The homeowner must have the house inspected before the electricity can be restored, according to fire officials.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story

