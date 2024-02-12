DeKalb County opening warming centers on Feb. 13

DeKalb County opening warming centers on Feb. 13Arriving before the 8 p.m. opening time and unable to stand any longer, Greg Brittain sits on the ground while he waits to spend the night in the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station No. 3 in Avondale Estates on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA — The county’s warming centers will be open on Tuesday, Feb.13, for anyone who needs them.
Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:
Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Tues., Feb. 13, 2024, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations:
— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294
— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316
— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341
— Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.
Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.