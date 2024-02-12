DeKalb County will close DeKalb Industrial near Lawrenceville Highway Feb. 15 through Feb. 27

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The county has announced that DeKalb Industrial Way, near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway, will be closed from 7 p.m., Feb. 15, to 7 a.m., Feb. 27.

The closure is part of the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II, a press release from the county says. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day.

Here’s more information about the closure, provided by the county:

The following detours will be in place: — Both southwest-facing turning lanes at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and DeKalb Industrial Way will be closed. Motorists will continue on Scott Boulevard, using Church Street and North Decatur Road to detour around the area. — Northbound traffic on Scott Boulevard will use North Decatur Road to access DeKalb Industrial Way. Signs and flaggers will be in the area during the road closure to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. For more information, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

