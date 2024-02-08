DeKalb County will close section of Russell Drive on Feb. 9

Share

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County has announced that it will close a section of Russell Drive on Feb. 9 for some water line repair work.

Here’s the full announcement:

Russell Drive between S Columbia Drive and Chester Way and Chester Way between North Carter Road and Russell Drive, will be closed to through-traffic Friday, February 9 to Friday, March 1 to facilitate the installation of a new 30-inch water line on Russell Drive, Decatur, Ga. Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to Matthew Meeks, project engineer, Ruby-Collins, Inc. 678-899-8206 or Edgardo Amezquita at 678-428-6193.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.