Type to search


DeKalb County will keep warming centers open through Feb. 7

Avondale Estates DeKalb County

DeKalb County will keep warming centers open through Feb. 7

Decaturish.com Feb 5, 2024
Men who arrived before the 8 p.m. opening time wait outside to enter the warming center at DeKalb County Fire Station 3 in Avondale Estates on Thursday Jan. 6, 2022. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

DeKalb County, GA — The county announced it is keeping warming centers open through Feb. 7.

Here’s the full announcement:

Due to forecasted cold weather, DeKalb County will open five warming centers for residents on Mon., Feb. 5, Tues., Feb. 6, and Wed., Feb. 7, starting at 8 p.m. to use at the following locations:

— Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002

— Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294

— Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta, GA 30316

— North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee, GA 30341

— Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Road, Atlanta 30316.

Anyone staying in the warming centers must follow the county’s COVID-19 protocols that include wearing a mask, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

For more information about centers offered by DeKalb County and its community partners, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/weather.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email [email protected]

Send news tips to [email protected]

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Decatur, GA 30030

[email protected]

Follow us …

YouTube: @Decaturishmedia

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Decaturish

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Decaturish

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/decaturish/

© 2023 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved.