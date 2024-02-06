DeKalb Industrial Way lane closure extends to Irvin Way starting Feb. 7

Share

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County says that starting Feb. 7, the DeKalb Industrial Way lane closure for the Scott Boulevard water main replacement project will be extended from Lawrenceville Highway to Irvin Way.

“Lane closure and detour signs have been placed on DeKalb Industrial Way, advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions,” the announcement from the county says. “The project is expected to last through January 2025, barring any weather delays. Normal construction hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.”

People seeking more information should contact the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].

