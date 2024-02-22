DeKalb plans night work on North Decatur Road starting Feb. 25

Greater Decatur, GA — There’s more work ahead as DeKalb County continues work on the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement project.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

On Sunday, Feb. 25, construction crews associated with the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II, will conduct night work on North Decatur Road near the intersection of DeKalb Industrial Way. The night work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 1.

Signs and flaggers will be in the area to advise motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Information about the Scott Boulevard Water Main Replacement Project Phase II can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected].