DeKalb School Board considers seeking site approval for new schools in Chamblee, Doraville

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board will meet on Feb. 12 and consider asking the state to approve sites for new schools in Chamblee and Doraville.

The board meeting begins with an executive session at 12:30 p.m. The closed-door executive sessions typically last until 2 p.m. or later before the board reconvenes to a work session, followed by a community input session at 5:45 p.m. The meetings are held at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain. They are also livestreamed. To view the live stream, click here.

The school board will request state approval for a site for a combined middle and high school in Doraville, which the agenda calls “the Sequoyah site.” According to Rough Draft Atlanta, the combined campus will address overcrowding at Cross Keys High and Sequoyah Middle. The project is estimated to cost $200 million.

“The new campus will be built on the site of the former Cary Reynolds Elementary School, which has temporarily moved to Brookhaven while an expanded Dresden Elementary is completed, and Sequoyah Middle School,” Rough Draft reported.

A site approval for the new Dresden Elementary School in Chamblee is also on the school board’s Feb. 12 agenda.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, that school has been discussed for some time. According to the AJC, “The new school will consolidate Dresden Elementary and Cary Reynolds Elementary on the Dresden site in Chamblee.”

To see the school board’s full agenda for Feb. 12, click here.

Other items of note the board will consider at Monday’s meeting include:

— A contract renewal between MRESA and MEGLRS for an additional year for an amount not to exceed $225,000.

The agenda says, “MRESA has been providing shared services in Georgia since 1966. RESAs partner with other state agencies, including the Georgia Department of Education, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. Approval of this contract would allow MEGLRS to provide increased services to staff that support students with disabilities. The provision of these services by MEGLRS is mandated by the Georgia Department of Education, Division for Special Education Services and Supports.”

— Contract extensions with Pediatric Services of America, Inc. dba Aveanna Healthcare; Cobb Pediatric/The Stepping Stones Group; Delta T Group; and Maxim Healthcare to provide school health and school nursing services for more than $50,000 per vendor, but not to exceed a total contracted amount of $3,000,000.

— A contract with Metro RESA for $72,900 (54 teachers x $1,350.00 per teacher) to provide access for DeKalb teachers to participate in the Metro RESA Online ESOL Endorsement Program and professional libraries.

— A contract renewal for Naviance Inc. by PowerSchool, for 15 months in an amount not to exceed $592,594.29.

“The requested contract renewal is through June 30, 2025,” the agenda says. “The renewal will allow the DeKalb County School District to provide a comprehensive college and career readiness and social-emotional learning solution for twenty-four (24) high schools, twenty (20) middle schools, and eighty-six (86) elementary schools.”

— A contract renewal for uniforms Riddell All American and BSN Sports, LLC for $1,475,000

— A $375,000 contract renewal with StandGuard Aquatics, Inc. for pool maintenance services.

— An asphalt paving and striping contract to DAF Concrete, Inc. and Shepco Paving, Inc. in an amount not to exceed $2 million.

— A $2.5 million worth of contracts for painting services with the following vendors: A & D Painting, Inc., Intercontinental Commercial Services Inc., Ideas Painting LLC, and Brad Construction Company II, LLC.

— A $5 million worth of contracts for HVAC repair and installation services with the following vendors: 5 Seasons Mechanical, ARS Mechanical LLC, HVAC Allies LLC, Mann Mechanical Company, Inc., Maxair Mechanical, Mechanical Services, Inc., Smith Mechanical Heating & Air, and Trane U.S. Inc.

— A $1.5 million contract renewal for tree-cutting services with the following companies: Casey Tree Experts, Richmond Tree Experts, and Total Outdoor, LLC.

— A $3.5 million contract for floor covering installation services to the following companies: Brad Construction Company II, LLC and Kidd & Associates Flooring & Contracting LLC.

— A $4 million contract for fixtures and equipment to the following companies: Ernie Morris Enterprises, Lakeshore Learning Materials LLC., and School Specialty LLC.,

— A $2 million contract for the purchase of school support vehicles awarded to the following companies: Wade Ford, Inc., and Allan Vigil Ford.

“This purchase will ensure that the Operations Division is adequately equipped to respond safely and in a timely manner to student school bus issues throughout the district,” the agenda says.

— An $8.1 million contract for gasoline and diesel fuel purchased from the following companies: James River Solutions, LLC as the primary supplier, Sunoco, LP as the secondary supplier, and Boswell Oil Company as the tertiary supplier.

— A $1.5 million contract for architectural and engineering services to be awarded to Corgan. The architecture contract is for the Ashford Park Elementary School and International Student Center HVAC systems replacement and renovations

— A $1.98 million contract for architectural and engineering services to be awarded to Cooper Carry, Inc. The architecture contract is for the Idlewood Elementary School and Murphey Candler Elementary School HVAC Systems replacement and renovation project.

— A contract extension and annual license for using The Kahua Project Management Information System software. The contract is not to exceed $376,000.

