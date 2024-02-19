Type to search


Early voting in presidential preference primary begins today in Georgia

Atlanta News First Feb 19, 2024
A sign encouraging people to vote displayed in Avondale Estates. Photo by Dean Hesse.
By Tim Darnell, contributor 

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — President Joe Biden and the man Georgia helped him oust from the Oval Office itself in 2020, former President Donald Trump, headline the ballot for the state’s presidential preference primary, set for March 12, 2024.

Early voting in the primary began Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in a contest that may well be decided long before Peach State voters head to the polls less than a month from now.

Even though most of Biden’s and Trump’s challengers have already suspended their campaigns, their names are still on Georgia’s ballot:

Democrats

— President Joe Biden (incumbent)

— Marianne Williamson (suspended)

— Dean Phillips

Republicans

— Ryan L. Binkley

— Doug Burgum (suspended)

— Chris Christie (suspended)

— Ron DeSantis (suspended)

— Nikki Haley

— Asa Hutchinson (suspended)

— Perry Johnson (suspended)

— Vivek Ramaswamy (suspended)

— Tim Scott (suspended)

— David Stuckenberg

— Donald J. Trump

