East Lake neighbors welcome new board members, gets update on Glenwood Ave restriping

By Grace Donnelly, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The East Lake Neighborhood Community Association voted in two new board members and discussed plans for safety updates along Glenwood Avenue at the monthly meeting on Monday evening.

Eric Mack and Lisa West officially joined the ELNCA board, following the addition of Darius Baker in January, to replace three board members who reached their term limits at the end of 2023.

Neighbors who attended had a chance to ask questions about plans for fresh paint on a section of Glenwood Avenue near the Publix.

“It’s basically unsafe. All the striping and crosswalks are totally faded,” ELNCA president Rick Baldwin said.

Addressing the safety concerns has been a slow process because of uncertainty around whether the Atlanta DOT or Georgia DOT manages that stretch of road.

Patrick Husbands from Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari’s office confirmed that restriping of Glenwood Avenue beginning west of Eva Davis Way and extending to 2nd Avenue—a high-traffic area for pedestrians—should be taken care of by Atlanta DOT this spring.

The section of Glenwood from 2nd Ave to Candler Road also needs attention, neighbors said. The plan is to add this segment of road to the list to receive TSPLOST or other funding for resurfacing and fresh paint, Husbands said, but that will be a longer-term project.

“[The City of Atlanta has] a new fiscal year coming up in the summer. Essentially, we’re reaching a point where we can request stuff but there may not be funds to do it until there’s a new budget,” he said. “We’ve put in the request for some temporary upgrades and paint.”

Neighbors in attendance also heard from East Lake Patrol, which reported that crime has been greatly reduced in the neighborhood. Car break-ins have remained most frequent for Kias and Hyundais, which are particularly vulnerable to thefts. Atlanta Police in Zone 6 are still providing free anti-theft measures for owners of these cars.

Baldwin shared that ELNCA is still working on welcome banners to mark the East Lake neighborhood at 2nd Ave and Hosea L. Williams Dr. and that there is now an interactive kiosk highlighting local businesses and happenings at that intersection near La Fonda.

Upcoming events:

— March 9: East Lake Cemetery beautification and stream clean-up day

— March 23: Free easter egg hunt in East Lake Cemetery

Wind Down Wednesdays with live music in East Lake Park will begin again in May. The East Lake Tour of Homes will be June 22 this year, and ELCNA needs volunteers for that fundraiser. Neighbors looking to get more involved should check the ELCNA Facebook page.

