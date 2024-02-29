Family seeking help in search for missing man in Tucker

Share

Tucker, GA — The family of Jimmy “Bud” King is asking the community for help in finding him after he went missing on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Applebee’s on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

According to a Facebook post from a family member, King’s legal name is James Jeffrey, but he is known as Bud or Jimmy King. They have filed a police report and a search is being held today, Feb. 29, at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to meet at Applebee’s at 4353 Lawrenceville Highway.

King is known for his support of sports teams in Tucker, and he’s often seen on the sidelines at athletic events, according to The Champion. The newspaper also reported that King’s friends say his disappearance is not normal behavior for him.

A Facebook post from Laura Turner says that King got on a MARTA bus at 11:11 p.m. on Saturday and the search area is now focused on the bus stops along his route home, as well as the streets from the Decatur bus stop toward his home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact King’s brother Jerry King at 770-710-4854, The Champion reported.

