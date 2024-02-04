Fire damages historic Stone Mountain restaurant

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — An early morning fire on Sunday, Feb. 4, damaged a historic Stone Mountain restaurant and displaced the family that lives there.

According to Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First, DeKalb County Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at The Village Corner German Restaurant and Bakery located at 6655 James B. Rivers Drive. The fire occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“A portion of the building was burning, a banquet hall storage area,” a spokesperson for the fire department told ANF. “Two residents were evacuated with no injuries and were displaced. Preliminary investigation looks like the fire may have started in the kitchen. This year will be the restaurant‘s 50th anniversary. There is some water and damage to the building. Unknown when they will be back open.”

The business is owned by the Friese Family who posted about the fire on the restaurant’s website.

“We are devastated to announce that our establishment experienced a severe fire this weekend,” the statement from the family says. “The building will be closed until further notice while we process our next steps for reconstruction. We are so thankful for your support in both our business and our family as we navigate through this. Please keep up with our facebook and instagram for more updates and we hope to serve you soon.”

To learn more about The Village Corner, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.