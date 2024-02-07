Front Porch Taqueria has liquor license approved by Stone Mountain City Council

Share

Stone Mountain, GA — Front Porch Taqueria had its liquor license approved by Stone Mountain City Council in their regular session meeting on Feb. 6, 2023.

Front Porch Taqueria is located at the corner of 4th and East Mountain Street at 5407 E. Mountain St. The taqueria had its soft opening Jan. 23, and is owned and operated by Dwayne Washington. The restaurant offers a variety of fusion dishes, taking inspiration from classic Tex-Mex cuisine and merging it with Jamaican flavors to create a variety of dishes of novel takes on classic dishes.

Washington’s liquor license application was removed from the last meeting’s agenda due to being filed incorrectly. At this week’s meeting, City Clerk Shawn Edmondson stated—corroborated by the city attorney—that the necessary corrections were made to the application, allowing the council to proceed with a public hearing.

Few appeared to be against the license, but several raised complaints about the lack of detail in Front Porch Taqueria’s application. The majority argued that these critiques were ultimately trivial and that expediting the processing of good faith applications like this is important for the city’s growth.

Dwayne Washington has been in Georgia for six years and is excited to open his first restaurant. “I’m excited and optimistic,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to the spring and summer, being the first to bring the outdoor eatery concept to the village,” he added, teasing Front Porch Taqueria’s grand opening on May 5.

Front Porch Taqueria is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Several members of the community spoke in favor of the new restaurant getting its liquor license. Stakeholders highlighted their approval of the ownership and the importance of good businesses in the crucial space between the park and the village.

“It fills a great niche in terms of the stuff to eat in the village,” said greater Stone Mountain resident Dave Thomas. “Dwayne and his employees are great people. I am looking forward to having a margarita during my next visit.”

Village resident Elisabeth Richmond agreed, saying, “The tacos are great, but the people are even better. Fully in support of margaritas!”

The liquor license was approved in a 5-1 vote by City Council with Councilmember Gil Freeman being the only one to vote against, citing procedure.

Washington said, “I’m looking forward to being apart of this community, working within it to make Stone Mountain Village even better”

In other news:

– The city approved a contract with Lichty Commercial Construction for the total cost of $771,340.00 to execute what has been an ongoing process for Stone Mountain Village park facility renovations. These renovations were based on recommendations from the Parks and Recreation committee, but needed to be tweaked slightly to be ADA compliant. The money will come from two sources: SPLOST I funds will cover $667,469, and federal ARPA funds will cover $121,371.00. City Manager Darnetta Tyus said to expect construction to begin within 30 days.

– The City Manager presented a staged plan for street improvements. These will be paid for by SPLOST I. While SPLOST I funds themselves don’t expire, they have to be assigned by March or the city will lose access to them. Phase 1 is set to begin next week.

– City Manager Tyus presented the 2023 financial report. Stone Mountain Village collected 102% of revenues, while expenditures were at 90% of the general fund.

– The city council approved the first reading of new ordinance language. Teresa Crowe and Ryan Smith are pushing for the council to adopt Robert’s Rules of Order and two sections presented, particularly about “Calling the Question”—ending discussion by sending things to a vote—and clarifying when Special Called meetings are appropriate, are amendments to the current language based on Robert’s Rules.

– Matthew McConnell and Elisabeth Richmond were appointed to the Planning Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission, respectively. With McConnell’s appointment, the planning commission has all of its seats filled.

– The council also discussed putting up more wayfinding signage throughout the city, a moratorium on convenience stores, and a moratorium on hair salons.

