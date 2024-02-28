Georgia senator makes big push for reproductive rights with two proposed bills

Share

By Asia Wilson

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Some Democratic leaders are making a big push to protect women’s rights to In Vitro Fertilization, also known as IVF.

This has become a hot-button issue in our country with the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling, which states that frozen embryos are “children” and are therefore entitled to the same legal rights as other unborn children under state law.

On Wednesday, Democratic Caucus Chair, Senator Elena Parent, of Atlanta, held a news conference Wednesday morning at the Georgia State Capitol to talk about two bills she will be filing for the state.

Parent plans to file Senate Bill 564, ”The Right to Contraception Act,” and Senate Bill 565, “The Right to IVF Act.”

“The Right to Contraception Act” works to ensure Georgians have access to contraception, while “The Right to IVF Act” would ensure that access to in vitro fertility treatment is not compromised by the definition or status of a human embryo created outside a human uterus,” a press release for the event said.

Representatives Marvin Lim (D–Norcross) and Teri Anulewicz (D–Smyrna) also joined Parent for the meeting.

Officials said this legislation seeks to preserve Georgians’ right to contraception, including condoms, pills, and IUDs.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.