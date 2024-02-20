Share

Tucker, GA — Dessert café Fluffy Fluffy plans to open a Tucker location this year.

It also plans to add more stores in Georgia. In addition to the Tucker location, the company is opening a store in Buford.

“The Tucker Fluffy Fluffy location is set to open in mid-2024 at 3983-4073 Lavista Road, Tucker, GA 30084,” a press release says.

A location in Duluth opened on Dec. 9.

“We chose to open stores in the Atlanta area because we believe the diverse food scene will make it the perfect place to introduce Fluffy Fluffy as we continue our U.S. expansion,” Benson Lau, Founder and Director of Business Development at Fluffy Fluffy said in the press release. “We firmly believe that our unique offerings and varied flavors have the power to bring communities together, and we look forward to expanding further in the Atlanta area.”

Here’s more information about Fluffy Fluffy:

Founded in 2018, Fluffy Fluffy began franchising in 2020 with a mission to spread joy worldwide through souffle pancakes. Originating in Canada, the brand offers handcrafted Japanese-style souffle pancakes known for their soft, bouncy, and incredibly light texture. Made with locally sourced milk and free of artificial additives, each souffle pancake is cooked slowly at a low temperature for up to 20 minutes. Topped with a variety of fruits, toppings, and house-made sauces, they aim to bring the celebratory symbol of joy and togetherness traditionally associated with Japanese souffle pancakes into daily life. The brand’s diverse menu includes more than just souffle pancakes, featuring innovative delights like croffles, burnt top cheesecake, roll cake, macarons, lattes, and specialty sodas. Fluffy Fluffy demonstrates its commitment to inclusivity by offering meat-free menu options, catering to diverse dietary preferences. Fluffy Fluffy, known as Fuwa Fuwa in its international locations, currently has 30 locations open abroad, three locations open stateside, and 20 locations in development.

