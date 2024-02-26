Lakeside High student dies following crash in Oak Grove community

Share

This story has been updated.

Atlanta, GA — A Lakeside High student died following a Feb. 24 crash in the Oak Grove community.

“[DeKalb Police] responded to Oak Grove Road near Kirkland Drive on Feb. 24 around midnight in reference to a single vehicle accident,” a spokesperson for the police department said. “The driver and her two passengers were transported to an area hospital with various injuries. One of the passengers later succumbed to her injuries.”

Police are still investigating the crash and have identified the student who died as Sophia Lekiachvili, 19. 11 Alive reported that the other passengers were 18 years old.

Police did not immediately have information on the condition of the other people inside the vehicle. A letter from the school’s principal sent to parents said they are recovering and in stable condition. All three students attended Lakeside High, according to the principal’s letter. A grief counselor is on campus today. School district officials have not responded to a request for comment.

Here’s the principal’s full letter to the Lakeside High community:

Dear Lakeside Viking families, It is with a heavy heart that I inform you about a tragic car accident involving three students from Lakeside High School that occurred early on Saturday morning. Sadly, one of the students passed away due to injuries sustained in the accident. The other two are recovering and are in stable condition. Out of respect for the families’ privacy, we will not be publicly disclosing the students’ names. We understand the gravity of the situation and have shared the news with our teachers and staff this morning. We have provided the necessary resources and personnel to assist the staff with grief counseling and are here to offer support to anyone affected by this tragedy. Students were informed this morning and had the opportunity to meet with our District Crisis Team members, including school counselors, psychologists, and additional staff. The team will remain on-site throughout the week to provide support as needed. Everyone reacts to death differently. As a family, we encourage you to talk with your child about this incident to help them share their thoughts and reactions. The Lakeside High School community is here to support and uplift in any way we can, and our priority is respecting each other’s feelings and emotions. If you need additional assistance from our administrative or school counseling team, I encourage you to get in touch with us at 678 874-6702. Our deepest sympathies remain with the loved ones of the students affected during this challenging period. With this in mind, I ask that everyone refrain from speculating about the details of the accident, as this could spread inaccurate and hurtful information to the families and friends of those involved. Sincerely, Dr. Susan M. Stoddard

The community created a memorial at the crash site.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

