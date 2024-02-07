Lindsay Lohan movie wraps up filming on Decatur Square

Share

Decatur, GA — A film crew was wrapping up filming a scene of an upcoming Lindsay Lohan movie on the Decatur Square on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Filming took place on Tuesday, Feb. 6, for the “Our Little Secret” movie, according to Decatur Business Development Manager Shirley Baylis.

The IMBd page for the film describes the movie’s premise.

“Two resentful exes must awkwardly spend Christmas together after learning their new partners are siblings,” the IMDB website says.

“Avery and Logan haven’t spoken in the 10 years since they broke up,” the IMDb site continues. “As Christmas approaches, they discover their new partners are siblings, and both of them have been invited to stay with the family for the holidays. Avery proposes they keep their past a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations, but hiding the truth turns out to be more difficult than it seems, and spending time together reignites old sparks.”

It also stars Henry Czerny and Kristin Chenoweth, and is directed by Stephen Herek. IMDb also lists the production company as Netflix.

The businesses on the Square had a good view of filming yesterday. SqFt was closed on Tuesday due to filming, and Raging Burrito shared a behind-the-scenes view of the filming activity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RagingBurrito&Taco (@ragingburrito)

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community.