MARTA airport station to close for six weeks starting April 8

Atlanta, GA — MARTA is warning travelers to add 30 extra minutes in travel time to get to the airport due to impending renovations at the airport MARTA station.

Here’s the full announcement, provided by MARTA.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will close its Airport Station for six weeks from Monday, April 8 through Sunday, May 19 to renovate the concourse and platform levels. MARTA service will continue to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport via a bus shuttle between College Park Station and the North Terminal Lower Level, downstairs from North Baggage Claim, 22 hours a day, 4 a.m. to 2 a.m.

During this closure, MARTA will be performing work to remove and replace the floor tiles on both the concourse and platform levels at the station as well as preparations needed for the new canopy structure. These improvements will enhance the safety and appearance of the rail station to best serve travelers and employees at the world’s busiest airport. This six-week station closure is necessary to ensure the safety of both customers and workers while also significantly reducing the overall construction time by 17 months. Additional impacts to complete the project include nightly closures planned for 10 months in 2025 as well as a potential second six-week closure at the end of construction to install the new canopy structure.

MARTA began station rehabilitation work at the Airport Station in June 2022. To date, construction teams have completed structural work in preparation for the new elevator installation, replaced the south vestibule and progressed electrical upgrades. Other planned improvements include replacement of ceilings and lighting, a new RideStore, full rehabilitation of the existing elevator, a public art installation, replacement of all signage, and full renovation of employee spaces.

“MARTA remains an efficient and inexpensive way to get to and from the airport, whether you work there or are traveling,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “We will be providing easily accessible shuttle service for travelers and airport employees between College Park Station and the airport so we can safely complete this necessary work at Airport Station. We ask that if you’re headed to the airport for your shift or to catch a flight, you give yourself an extra 30 minutes to account for the adjustment to our service.”

“As we continue to serve as a vital hub for global travel, the upcoming renovations at MARTA’s Airport Station reflect our joint commitment to enhancing the travel experience,” stated ATL Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari. “We fully support this upgrade, encouraging our Airport community to plan accordingly by allowing extra time for travel. The availability of shuttle service ensures uninterrupted access, and we are grateful for everyone’s cooperation and patience during this transformative time.”

— If you’re flying out or heading to work at the airport, travel to College Park Station as you normally would and follow the signs for the shuttle to the airport. The shuttle will drop you at the North Terminal Lower Level – Doors LN1 and LN2 – conveniently located near the employee entrance.

— If you’re flying in or heading home from your job at the airport, follow the signs to Ground Transportation and North Baggage Claim, and take the stairs, escalator, or elevator down to the North Terminal Lower Level – Doors LN1 and LN2 – to catch the shuttle to College Park Station.

— Delta customers should follow the signs from South Baggage Claim to North Baggage Claim and the North Terminal Lower Level – Doors LN1 and LN2 – to catch the shuttle to College Park Station.

— International arrivals: Follow signs to Ground Transportation and take the airport shuttle to the Domestic Terminal. From there, follow the signs to the North Terminal Lower Level – Doors LN1 and LN2 – to catch the shuttle to MARTA’s College Park Station.

MARTA will have signs and announcements throughout the rail system and at the airport to alert riders of the temporary rail station closure and bus shuttle service. If you are hosting visitors between April 8 and May 19 who plan to take MARTA from the airport, please advise them to catch the shuttle at the North Terminal Lower Level – Doors LN1 and LN2 – below North Baggage Claim, to connect with College Park Station and the MARTA rail system.