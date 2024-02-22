Massive cellular outage includes Atlanta | What to know

Share

By Gray News Staff / Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Gray News) — Customers of cellular services nationwide, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, have reported to Downdetector and social media that their phone service is down Thursday morning.

But AT&T is the only major service provider confirming an outage so far.

AT&T had more than 60,000 customers reporting outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, the Associated Press reported.

Atlanta News First has received calls several calls about the outage, and Atlanta’s mayor released a statement on the issue.

“We are aware that AT&T is having cellular outages this week and are actively gathering information to determine how the City of Atlanta can assist in resolving this issue. We have received calls from AT&T customers that their cellular phones are in SOS mode. Please direct all inquiries to restore service to AT&T,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

However, as of 10:30 a.m., the Atlanta Police Department said that they were impacted. They said the E-911 non-emergency lines are down and they are unable to received calls to 404-658-6666 and 311. They said if you need to contact them, call or text 911 or visit the Atlanta E-911 web portal.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored,” AT&T said in a statement.

In a statement shortly after 11:30 a.m., AT&T said its network teams took “immediate action and so far, three-quarters of (its) network has been restored.”

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers,” AT&T said in a statement.

If you have an iPhone and are experiencing issues, go to settings and turn on Wi-Fi calling. This will allow you to make calls and send texts, but it must be connected to your Wi-Fi for it to work.

Verizon and T-Mobile said their services were not experiencing outages, but customers were reporting difficulties because they were attempting to connect to people whose service was down.

“Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation,” Verizon said.

“We did not experience an outage. Our network is operating normally. Downdetector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said.

Some Cricket Wireless and Boost Mobile users also reported outages.

Though no official reason has been given for the outages, CNN senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem speculated that the likely cause could be solar activity rather than anything nefarious.

