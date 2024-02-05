McLendon Drive remains closed following repair of water main break

Share

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County resolved a 42-inch water main break on McLendon Drive over the weekend, and the road remains closed.

A county spokesperson told Decaturish on Feb. 5 told Decaturish the county hopes to have the road fixed within the next 48 hours, weather permitting.

“Contractors are currently working to restore service to one home at the site of the break,” the spokesperson said. “McLendon Drive is closed to through-traffic while crews make repairs and restoration to the road.”

Traffic that normally traverses McLendon is being diverted to Valley Brook. Vista Brook, which connects Valley Brook and McLendon, is functionally closed due to large piles of gravel left there by crews repairing the main break.

