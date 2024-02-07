MicroLife Institute promotes sustainable living through latest development in Atlanta

Share

By Jim Burress | WABE

The Atlanta-based national nonprofit MicroLife Institute is beginning construction on its latest affordable housing project in metro Atlanta.

The latest project, located in the Hammond Park neighborhood, is a partnership with Hope Springs Housing, a nonprofit focused on providing housing for women reentering society after incarceration. It’s accomplished with funding help from the American Rescue Plan.

The project will include 10 townhomes that will allow women who have been incarcerated to reunite with their children, with residents scheduled to move in by early 2026.

MicroLife executive director Will Johnston joined “All Things Considered” to talk about their past successes and what he hopes to see in the future. To listen to the broadcast, click here.

The project follows the success of their previous development, The Cottages on Vaughan, which features tiny homes and climate-conscious design elements in Clarkston, which are now fully occupied.

MicroLife Institute hopes to continue to spread its philosophy of sustainable community building and efficient use of space, challenging traditional perceptions of housing through education and policy changes.

Christopher Alston contributed to this report.

Decaturish media partner WABE provided this story.