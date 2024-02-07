Mother, 13-year-old twins shot in drive-by at DeKalb County home, police say

Share

By Jennifer Lifsey and Don Shipman, Atlanta News First

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Investigators are looking into what led to a shooting overnight in a Stone Mountain neighborhood.

It happened at a home on the 400 block of Rock Meadow Drive, which is a dead-end street off Rockridge Road. Police responded to a person shot call shortly after midnight. DeKalb Police say a 42-year-old woman and her two kids, twin 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl were shot. All three were rushed to the hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

A person who lives in the home tells Atlanta News First says someone they didn’t know raced past their home shooting multiple rounds of gunfire at the house and the vehicle in the driveway. He said the vehicle even drove up onto the front lawn. He described seeing dozens of shell casings in the street after the incident.

A person who lives next door said he and his family had just gone to bed when they heard rapid gunfire.

“Then we heard a car drive off then we heard some more shots, and they kept going up the road,” said Leighton Bailey.

He said his family has lived in the neighborhood for generations. Nothing like this has ever happened before.

“I mean, this house has been in my family for a long time. This used to be my grandparents’ house. We’ve been around here for a long time. We’ve known this family for a pretty long time. This is kind of crazy.”

DeKalb Police say eight people were in the house at the time. No one was hurt. They’re still investigating the shooting.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.