Naloxone vending machine installed in Decatur

Decatur, GA — Georgia Overdose Prevention says that a Naloxone vending machine has been installed at 1116 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Decatur.

“The opioid crisis in Georgia presents a continuing challenge, with overdose rates alarmingly high,” a press release from Georgia Overdose Prevention says. “Naloxone, known for effectively reversing opioid overdoses, is vital in emergency interventions. The widespread availability of Naloxone is imperative, and this initiative directly addresses this need, offering prompt access to those in critical situations. You’ll find these boxes and vending machines in many spots across the state. They’re easy to use and many of them are open 24/7.”

To see the location of other Naloxone vending machines, visit ganaloxone.com

“The successful launch of this initiative is a testament to the collaborative efforts of Georgia Overdose Prevention, many other community organizations, and local leaders This partnership underscores a unified approach to a pressing public health issue,” the press release says.

To learn more about Georgia Overdose Prevention, click here.

