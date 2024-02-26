New parking charges being implemented at Dancing Goats, Fleet Feet in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Customers of Dancing Goats, Fleet Feet, Aya Medial Spa and other businesses at 431 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. have noticed new signs in the parking lot indicating that the first two hours of parking are free.

After that, customers are charged between $7-$20 for parking between two hours and 20 minutes up to 24 hours in the parking lot at 419 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., which surrounds Dancing Goats.

Dancing Goats nor the other businesses in the area own the parking lot. According to signs in the parking lot, it is owned by Four Thirty One W Ponce De. The property is owned by Cartel Properties, according to their website. Decaturish has reached out to Cartel Properties seeking more information but has not received an immediate response.

Laura Glowacki, director of retail operations Atlanta for Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Company which owns Dancing Goats, said this change is being implemented by the property owner to free up parking spaces so they are more readily available for customer use.

“The parking lot is not solely used by Dancing Goats [and] our guests,” Glowacki said. “There are other businesses on the property [and] neighboring building that rely on these spaces, and this decision was made to create fairness [and] ease of access for all guests in the community of businesses sharing this lot.”

Parking lot users do not have to download an app to register or pay for parking. Customers can text the code or scan the QR on the signs in the parking lot to register.

“Our guests can register once they arrive and the first two hours of parking will be free. They will not need to register prior to arrival,” Glowacki said.

After texting the code or scanning the QR code, guests must enter their license plate number and select their desired pricing option. To finish the registration or payment, customers then provide their phone number and email address to receive notifications about their parking session.

According to Glowacki and the signs, the parking is monitored by ParkSimple.

Here’s a breakdown of the pricing:

