Officer shoots man wielding machete, Chamblee police say

By Atlanta News First staff

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Chamblee police said an officer shot a man who tried to attack the officer with a machete Thursday afternoon.

Police said an officer responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart at 1871 Chamblee Tucker Road around 2:40 p.m. The officer found the man running away on foot.

Police said the man pulled out a machete and tried to attack the officer, who fired at the man. Police said the man was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition.

Chamblee police said the officer is okay and will be placed on administrative leave.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the incident, Chamblee police said.

Police said New Peachtree Road to Chamblee Tucker Road is closed until further notice and drivers are encouraged to find another route.

Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First provided this story.