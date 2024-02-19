Olive + Pine development in Avondale Estates adding two new tenants

Share

By Nina Thomas, contributor

Avondale Estates, GA – Two new businesses will open at Olive + Pine in Avondale Estates in the next sixty days: Commune and NiteOwl.

Tin Drum Asian Kitchen entrepreneur Steven Chan, and Andrew Rutledge and Danny England of Office of Design developed the concept of Olive + Pine.

“We are on the path to fulfilling our vision to support small businesses in Avondale,” Chan said. “This vision will be fully realized with final touches such as landscaping and signage.”

Seven businesses are already open at Olive + Pine: Wonderful World of Coffee + Tea, Leftie Lee’s Bakeshop and Sandwiches, Mister John’s Music, the Little Gym, Office of Design, and Akasa Salon.

Chan teased that another two businesses would be signing leases soon. Specific names have not been released yet, but it will be a restaurant and a children’s activity business, Chan said.

Olive + Pine will be full after Commune, NiteOwl, and the final two unnamed businesses open. Construction for all these businesses should be complete by the fall of 2025, Chan said.

Commune

Inspired by the jazz kissa rooms of Japan, a new listening room wine bar will immerse customers in the acoustics of all genres of music.

Business owner Zopi Kristjanson said listening to music in a room designed to heighten acoustics is an experience.

“It is the equivalent of seeing a movie in the theater, instead of watching it at home on your laptop,” she said.

Shimby McCreery, of local company Acustica, designed the room. McCreery has consulted on other designs such as the Sydney Opera House.

Kristjanson said most listening rooms focus more on the equipment, but their approach is different.

“Our focus is on the acoustic design of the room, which is the majority of what makes the music so good to hear,” Kristjanson said.

Commune will provide a curated music program from 5 pm to midnight Wednesday through Saturday. Customers should make reservations as the space only seats 47.

There is no cover charge, and each night will feature different music. Kristjanson said to expect evenings with themes like Italian soundtracks or fifties Jazz.

Kristjanson hopes the curated music program will do more than give people a chance to hear music in high definition.

“We’re hoping this opens up cultural dialogue and music discovery. We want people to hear something they’ve never heard before,” she said.

Krisjanson grew up in Dunwoody but spent years attending music shows in New York and New Orleans. She moved back to the Atlanta area with her musician partner, Chris Devoe, after the birth of a child.

“I was really into the Atlanta music scene in the 90s and worked hospitality. I even organized a goat farm art show,” Krisjanson said.

Commune is focused on making this space feel like it belongs in Atlanta by using local designers, artists, and hospitality experts.

Artist Ben Venom is creating quilts for the vestibule and artist Dorothy Stucki is creating mosaics for the DJ booth.

“Think eclectic southern charm, not meemaw. We’re using local designers and materials that will make the place feel homespun,” Krisjanson said.

Commune will serve wine, beer, and non-alcoholic cocktails. Steve Grubbs, James Beard award nominee, is the sommelier.

Wine will be paired with light snacks and charcuterie from Pine Street Market.

“It’s an intimate place for die-hard music lovers to listen to high-quality sound at parties or small sessions,” Chan said.

NiteOwl

NiteOwl is also slated to open in the next sixty days. According to a What Now Atlanta article in June 2023, Naomi Lagadere and the owners of Handlebar ATL created this cocktail bar idea.

Although Lagadere could not be reached for this article, What Now Atlanta reported that NiteOwl is a tiki-style bar that will also serve pizza.

Chan said NiteOwl has an outdoor space that will help to put the final touches on Olive + Pine. They will then finish the landscaping around the eating space.

